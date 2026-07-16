Namibia: Vice President Hails History-Making Gladiators

Vice president Lucia Witbooi has praised Namibia's Special Olympics Unified Gladiators after they made history by winning gold at the 2026 Special Olympics Unified Soccer World Cup in Paris, France.

Speaking during a welcoming ceremony at Old State House this week, Witbooi said the nation was celebrating more than a gold medal.

"We celebrate courage, determination, resilience and the triumph of these incredible daughters of Namibian soil, who carried our National flag with pride and came out victorious on the greatest sporting stage.

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"Above all, we celebrate a team that has made history by becoming the first Namibian team to win a gold medal at the Special Olympics Unified Soccer World Cup," she said.

The vice president, on behalf of president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the government and the nation, congratulated the members of the team and everyone who contributed towards the remarkable achievement.

Witbooi said the team's success has brought immense pride to the nation.

"You have carried the Namibian flag with honour and have shown the world that Namibia is indeed a nation of talent, perseverance and excellence."

She added that the eighth administration declared sport as a key priority area because the government recognises the power of sport to unite the people, improve lives, promote healthy communities and contribute to national pride and development.

"Therefore, this achievement is testament to this national vision. Our government remains committed to investing in sport, investing in our sporting infrastructure, our coaches, and our athletes to ensure that success of this nature is not just a moment, but a continuous movement," Witbooi said.

"The unified sport model reminds us that inclusion is not merely an aspiration, it is a value that must be lived. When athletes with and without intellectual disabilities compete together as equals, they demonstrate that our differences should never limit our potential. Instead, they become our greatest strength."

She said the athletes have inspired each and every Namibian."They have reminded us that excellence knows no boundaries and that, with commitment and teamwork, nothing is beyond our reach," she said.

Witbooi encouraged the champions to continue striving for excellence and to wear their gold medals with humility.

"You have become ambassadors, not only for Namibian sport but also for inclusion, hope and unity.

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"As a nation, we celebrate you. We thank you. Most importantly, we are proud of you. Know that you are now the role models for the next generations of Namibian stars. Your legacy is not just the medals you bring back, but the inspiration you have aroused in many young people across our country," Witbooi said.