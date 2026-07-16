Tanzania Steps Up Drive for Clean Transport

New York — TANZANIA is stepping up efforts to promote clean transport through tax and legislative reforms designed to accelerate the adoption of electric and gas-powered vehicles, Speaker of the National Assembly, Mussa Zungu, has said.

Presenting Tanzania's report on Parliament's oversight role in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the 2026 United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) in New York, Mr Zungu said Parliament had approved measures to support the transition to cleaner transport.

The reforms include cutting import duty on electric vehicles from 25 per cent to 10 per cent, alongside tax and duty exemptions on selected electric and gas-powered vehicles.

"These measures are intended to encourage citizens to adopt electric and gaspowered vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, lessen dependence on imported petroleum products and protect the environment," Mr Zungu said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that Tanzania has also strengthened environmental conservation and climate change management by establishing dedicated institutional units, enhancing the protection of water sources and introducing a national carbon monitoring system.

ALSO READ: AG stresses negotiations skills

According to Mr Zungu, the initiatives demonstrate the country's commitment to building a sustainable economy while contributing to global efforts to combat climate change and achieve the SDGs.

He said Parliament will continue exercising its oversight role to ensure national policies and legislation remain aligned with Tanzania's sustainable development agenda. Mr Zungu also invited the international community to attend the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which will be held in Arusha in October this year.

He assured delegates that Tanzania remains peaceful, stable and ready to host participants from around the world, saying the global parliamentary gathering will strengthen cooperation among legislatures while showcasing the country's hospitality and commitment to international partnerships.