Nigeria: Family Lauds Edo Govt for Rescuing Mentally Ill Woman

NAN reports that the Edo State Government rescued Evbu Eguasa on 13 July after receiving information about her condition and subsequently commenced her rehabilitation programme. Ms Eguasa, born in 1964, lived in Italy for several years before returning to Nigeria under difficult circumstances.

The family of Evbu Eguasa has commended the Edo State Government for intervening in her rehabilitation after she reportedly lived with mental health challenges for about 16 years.

The family gave the commendation on Tuesday during a visit to the Edo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in Benin to appreciate the government's support.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Lugard Eguasa said years of efforts to secure treatment for his sister were hampered by financial constraints and other challenges.

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He thanked Governor Monday Okpebholo and the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Eugenia Abdallah, for facilitating the intervention which has improved her condition.

According to him, Ms Eguasa, born in 1964, lived in Italy for several years before returning to Nigeria under difficult circumstances.

Lugard said her mental health condition began about 16 years ago after a series of traumatic experiences, including separation from her only daughter.

He explained that the family had earlier taken her to a neuropsychiatric hospital for treatment but could not sustain the process because of inadequate resources.

"We appreciate the Edo Government for coming to our aid. We are hopeful that with the care she is receiving, she will recover and be reintegrated into society," he said.

Responding, Mrs Abdallah assured the family that the ministry would continue monitoring Ms Eguasa's progress and provide the necessary support throughout her rehabilitation.

She said the state government remained committed to protecting vulnerable persons and ensuring residents unable to care for themselves received the required assistance.

Also speaking, Ediagbonya Clarice, a social welfare officer in the ministry's rehabilitation department, said the government remained focused on supporting persons living with mental health conditions.

Mrs Clarice said affected persons were assessed and provided with appropriate rehabilitation services, while families were encouraged to collaborate with authorities to achieve successful reintegration.

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She added that recovered persons could also benefit from empowerment programmes aimed at promoting self-reliance and reducing vulnerability after rehabilitation.

According to her, mental health challenges can arise from factors such as depression, substance abuse and traumatic life experiences, making early intervention essential.

Mrs Clarice expressed concern over increasing cases of mental health challenges among young people, attributing some cases to the abuse of harmful substances.

She urged parents, guardians and communities to pay closer attention to the wellbeing of young people and encourage those facing challenges to seek help promptly.

NAN reports that the Edo State Government rescued Ms Eguasa on 13 July after receiving information about her condition and subsequently commenced her rehabilitation programme.