Rwanda: APR Beat Reg to Climb to Top of Basketball League

Champions APR returned to the top of the Rwanda Basketball League standings after edging Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 84-78 in a thrilling encounter on Wednesday night at Petit Stade.

Adonis Filer led APR's scoring with 15 points, while Ntore Habimana and Isaiah Briscoe added 13 points apiece to help the military side secure a hard-fought victory.

The game marked Habimana's first competitive appearance since the lifting of his one-year suspension from all basketball activities by the Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA).

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REG made the stronger start, winning the opening two quarters 21-20 and 22-17 to take a six-point advantage into halftime. However, APR responded brilliantly after the break, claiming the third quarter 21-17 before dominating the final period 26-18 to complete the comeback and reclaim top spot in the regular-season standings.

REG also felt the absence of captain Prince Muhizi, who missed the crucial clash following the death of his younger brother, Patrick Byiringiro.

The Kepler VC middle blocker passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 24 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Earlier in the evening, RSSB Tigers defeated East African University Rwanda (EAUR) 107-88.

Top four standings

APR BBC 27

Patriots 27

REG BBC 25

RSSB Tigers 23