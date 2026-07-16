Ghana: Eoco Accused of Keeping Former Nafco Boss' £7,000

THE former Chief Executive Officer of National Food and Buffer Stock Company Limited, Mr Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludibia, is accusing personnel of the Organised Crime Office for unlawfully keeping his £7,000 which he borrowed for his travel expenses and medical treatment

He stated that EOCO unlawfully accessed data on his two mobile phones while he was detained at EOCO cells, after he was arrested at the Accra International Airport on June 29, en route United Kingdom (UK) for medical treatment.

In his affidavit in opposition to motion on notice for an order to revoke the leave granted him to travel to London, Mr Aludiba, urged the court to dismiss the application seeking the revocation of the court leave.

He said the conduct of the officers of EOCO as well as the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) were contemptuous and must be punished by the court.

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His lawyer, Godfred Yeboah Dame, stated that contrary to the order of the court dated June 29, 2026, his client's passport also remained in the custody of EOCO.

He said the allegation by the Attorney-General that Mr Aludiba is a flight risk was false and a ruse by the applicant to further its willful resolve to disobey the court's order.

Mr Dame further stated that the attempt to downplay Boots Opticians, a leading optician in the United Kingdom with over 550 practices, as a beauty retailer is disingenuous and calculated to mislead the court.

Mr Aludiba is standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss of GH¢78 million to the state.

According to the prosecution, investigators arrested the accused after receiving information that he had attempted to withdraw money from a frozen Republic Bank account linked to the ongoing criminal proceedings.

The trip had earlier been approved by the trial judge, Justice Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Bassit.

In the affidavit supporting the application for revocation of the leave for Mr Aludiba to travel to London, the Attorney-General alleged that Mr Aludiba misrepresented a court ruling that defroze his landed properties as one that also covered his frozen bank accounts.

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The affidavit stated that although two court orders issued in July 2025 froze the accounts of Mr Aludiba and his alleged accomplices, but he allegedly attempted to withdraw funds after securing permission to travel.