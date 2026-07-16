Malawi: FDH Bank PLC, Ekhaya Group Sponsor Gwamba's 'Landlord Pakwao' Concert

FDH Bank Plc, in partnership with Ekhaya Group have sponsored musician Gwamba's upcoming 'Landlord Pakwao' concert to support creativity and entertainment in the music industry.

The concert, which will feature Nigerian artist Ruger as a co-headliner, is scheduled for August 1 at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe.

The concert aims to celebrate Gwamba's musical journey, his impact on local music industry, and to connect him with his fans.

Speaking during the sponsorship agreement on Tuesday, FDH Financial Holdings Limited Marketing Manager, Sheila Kanjo said the partnership also provides an opportunity to bring the Bank's digital banking services closer to customers.

"We believe Malawians deserve premium banking as well as seamless banking. Our payment avenues such as our PoS machines, agency banking platforms and mobile banking will be available to attendees at the event," said Kanjo.

Kanjo said Ekhaya Group will complement the partnership by providing food and beverages during the concert.

Gwamba, whose real name is Duncan Zgambo welcomed the sponsorship saying it will help make the concert a success.