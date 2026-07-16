Malawi: Kumwenda Joins Queens Squad Ahead of Commonwealth Games

Malawi's national netball team, the Queens, have their full squad together in Glasgow ahead of the Commonwealth Games after star shooter Mwai Kumwenda linked up with the group on Wednesday.

Kumwenda travelled in from Australia, where she plays for West Coast Fever in the Suncorp Super Netball League - one of the strongest domestic competitions in the sport.

Head coach Deborah Fuller believes her arrival will give the squad a significant lift heading into the tournament.

"She brings into the squad experience and proper knowledge of the game," Fuller said.

"We are very hopeful that she will gel well with the rest of the squad ahead of the games. We expect a tough competition but we are ready for it."

Fuller had reportedly been sending Kumwenda video footage of the tactical systems the rest of the squad has been building, aiming to get her up to speed before her arrival in Scotland.

Assistant coach Peace Chawinga Kalua praised the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) for its role in facilitating Kumwenda's release and ensuring the squad was complete in good time.

The Commonwealth Games run from 23 July to 2 August, with Malawi looking to climb from ninth in the world rankings as they build towards September's African Cup and a place at the Netball World Cup.