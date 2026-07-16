Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Backs Scorchers As They Depart for Wafcon

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc on Tuesday joined the nation in giving the Malawi National Women's Football Team a warm send-off at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which kicks off later this month in Morocco.

The Scorchers qualified for the tournament for the first time after defeating Angola in the qualifiers, securing a historic place at Africa's biggest women's football competition.

Speaking after the send-off ceremony, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa said the Bank is proud to be associated with the team's historic achievement, which comes during its sponsorship of the women's national team.

"We saw the team's potential and wanted to help nurture it. That is why we are proud to be part of this historic journey. Watching the girls represent Malawi on the continental stage is a dream we are honoured to share. This is why we took the time to join the nation in escorting the Scorchers as they begin their WAFCON campaign."

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"We believe this team has what it takes to compete at the highest level in Africa. As NBM plc, our commitment goes beyond sponsorship, we are investing in the dreams, talent and determination of these young women. We wish them a safe journey and every success in Morocco. We have confidence that they will make Malawi proud and inspire the next generation of female footballers," said Mphepo-Hiwa.

Scorchers Head Coach Lovemore Fazili thanked NBM plc for the support it has provided in the team's preparations, expressing confidence that the squad is ready to compete at the tournament.

"The players have worked extremely hard and are mentally and physically ready for the challenge ahead. We are going to Morocco with confidence, determination and the ambition to represent Malawi with pride. Our goal is to compete, give our best in every match and make the nation proud," said Fazili.

The Malawi squad includes star forwards Tabitha Chawinga and Temwa Chawinga, Deborah Henry, goalkeepers Mercy Sikelo, and Esther Maulidi, midfielder Faith Chimzimu, and several other players expected to play key roles during the tournament.

Malawi will open its Group C campaign against Nigeria on 28 July before taking on the other teams in the group as they seek to make a strong impression in their maiden WAFCON appearance.