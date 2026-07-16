South Africa: Hlabisa Urges Collaboration As Initiation Death Toll Rises

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has called for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders as the death toll of the 2026 Winter Customary Initiation Season climbed to 43.

Expressing deep concern over the continued loss of life and other incidents recorded during the season, Hlabisa said while customary initiation remains an important cultural practice that marks the transition to adulthood, the tradition must be conducted in a manner that safeguards the dignity, health and lives of initiates.

According to preliminary reports from Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees, 43 initiates have died during the season, including 18 in Mpumalanga, 14 in the Eastern Cape, two in Gauteng, three in Limpopo, four in North West and two in the Free State.

Authorities have also recorded 12 abductions, while 58 illegal initiation schools were identified, 42 of which have since been closed.

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The reports further indicate that 180 initiates have been rescued; 75 hospitalised; three assault cases and one injury were recorded.

Law enforcement agencies have opened 150 criminal cases, resulting in 40 arrests.

"These figures are deeply concerning and serve as a stark reminder that much more must be done collectively to eliminate preventable deaths, injuries and criminal activities associated with customary initiation," Hlabisa said.

The Minister extended his condolences to the families of those who died and wished those injured or still receiving medical treatment a speedy recovery.

Hlabisa reiterated that ensuring the safety of initiates is a shared responsibility requiring the active participation of families, traditional leaders, communities, law enforcement agencies, healthcare professionals, municipalities, educators, and other stakeholders entrusted with safeguarding this sacred cultural practice.

He also urged parents and guardians to ensure that children attend only legally registered initiation schools and to verify that traditional surgeons and traditional nurses are properly authorised in terms of the law.

"Parents should remain actively involved throughout the initiation process and report any suspicious or illegal activities to the relevant authorities. Parental neglect and the failure to verify the legitimacy of initiation schools place young lives at unnecessary risk," the Minister said.

The Minister further condemned the continued operation of illegal initiation schools, saying they undermine the integrity of customary initiation and contribute significantly to deaths, injuries, kidnappings and abuse reported each year.

He warned that individuals who establish, facilitate or participate in illegal initiation schools are committing criminal offences and will face the full might of the law.

"The Customary Initiation Act provides a comprehensive legislative framework to regulate customary initiation, protect initiates and preserve the cultural integrity of the practice.

"The Act requires the registration of initiation schools, establishes Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees, and provides for oversight, inspections and enforcement measures against those who violate its provisions," the Minister explained.

The Minister commended Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees, including traditional leaders, the South African Police Service, provincial departments, municipalities, emergency medical services and community stakeholders for their ongoing monitoring, inspections, awareness campaigns and enforcement operations throughout the season.

He said these coordinated efforts have led to the closure of illegal initiation schools, the rescue of initiates and the arrest of offenders, demonstrating the value of a united, multi-sectoral response.

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Calling on all South Africans to reject practices that endanger lives while protecting the country's cultural heritage, Hlabisa said respect for tradition must be accompanied by respect for the law and the constitutional rights of initiates.

"Respect for tradition must go hand in hand with respect for the law and every initiate's constitutional rights to life, dignity and safety.

"Government remains committed to working with traditional leaders, families, communities and all stakeholders to achieve zero deaths, zero injuries and zero illegal initiation schools.

"Every initiate deserves to return home safely and with their dignity intact. This requires all of us to play our part," he said.

COGTA said it will continue working closely with Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees and all relevant stakeholders to strengthen monitoring, enforcement and public awareness throughout the remainder of the winter initiation season.