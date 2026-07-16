South Africa: Minister Pule Takes Social Development Services to Daggakraal

Minister of Social Development Dina Pule will on Friday lead an Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme (ICROP) in Daggakraal, Mpumalanga, bringing a range of government and social services directly to residents as part of Mandela Month activities.

The outreach programme will take place at the Daggakraal 3 Sports Ground in the Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Local Municipality.

ICROP is one of the South African Social Security Agency's (SASSA) flagship service delivery initiatives aimed at improving access to essential government services by bringing them closer to communities.

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According to the Department of Social Development, the programme helps reduce travel costs, minimises waiting times and provides a variety of services under one roof, while ensuring that government and stakeholder services are more accessible, responsive and citizen-centred.

The outreach takes place a day before International Nelson Mandela Day, observed annually on 18 July, under the theme: "It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity."

The department said the initiative seeks to strengthen government's poverty alleviation, social justice and community development programmes while creating a platform for direct engagement between government, communities and stakeholders on issues affecting poor and vulnerable communities.

The event also forms part of SASSA's 20th anniversary celebrations, marking two decades of providing social assistance and advancing social protection for millions of vulnerable South Africans.

"The engagement presents an opportunity not only to celebrate this important milestone but also to reaffirm government's commitment to bringing services closer to the people and strengthening service delivery," the department said.

In recognition of Mandela Month, the outreach will focus on poverty alleviation, skills development, entrepreneurship, support for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), and the inclusion of persons with disabilities, alongside programmes promoting social cohesion.

The Department of Social Development, together with SASSA, the National Development Agency (NDA), government departments and stakeholder partners, will provide a range of services, including social grant applications and enquiries, employment and career guidance, information on bursaries, student funding, learnerships and entrepreneurship support, social work services and referrals, support for victims of gender-based violence and substance abuse, and civil society organisation registration and support services.

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Pule will be joined by Mpumalanga MEC for Social Development Nompumelelo Hlophe, as well as municipal and traditional leaders.

Ahead of the main programme, the delegation will visit local community development initiatives before participating in a community engagement session, where residents will have an opportunity to raise issues affecting their community.

The programme will conclude with the on-site delivery of services by participating government departments and stakeholder organisations. - SAnews.gov.za