Seychelles: Victoria University Opens Applications for 100 Fully Funded Rajiv Memorial Master's Scholarships

Victoria University has thrown open a rare postgraduate opportunity for its best-performing graduates, announcing 100 fully funded Master's scholarships under the Rajiv Memorial Scholarships Programme, an initiative backed by the Ruparelia Family Foundation in honour of the late Rajiv Ruparelia.

The programme, financed directly by the Ruparelia family, is open exclusively to graduates from Victoria University's Class of 2025 who distinguished themselves academically and demonstrated leadership qualities during their undergraduate studies.

Announcing the initiative, the Office of the Vice Chancellor described it as a landmark investment in Uganda's intellectual future, positioning the scholarships not merely as financial support but as a vehicle for producing the next generation of researchers, innovators and national leaders.

"This landmark initiative offers 100 fully funded Master's scholarships that honour the enduring legacy of the late Rajiv Ruparelia, a legacy defined by excellence, leadership and service," the university said in its public notice.

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The university added that the programme is designed to channel the energy of outstanding young graduates into meaningful research that contributes directly to Uganda's growing knowledge economy.

To be considered, applicants must be holders of a bachelor's degree from Victoria University's Class of 2025 with a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.3, equivalent to a Second Class Upper Division or better. Candidates must either already hold a Victoria University admission letter or qualify for entry into a Master's programme at the institution. Preference will go to graduates with strong final-year research projects, conference presentations or records of innovation.

Beyond academic performance, the university is looking for candidates who have shown leadership through student governance, entrepreneurship, community service or volunteer engagements, and will require a recommendation letter from a Dean or Head of Department as part of the application package.

Scholarship holders will be required to serve as Research or Tutorial Assistants under the university's Work Integrated Learning framework each trimester, keep a clean disciplinary record and meet specified fees covering application, registration, functional and Learning Management System charges. They will also be required to sign a formal Rajiv Memorial Scholarships Contract binding them to the programme's conditions.

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Throughout the duration of their studies, beneficiaries must sustain the required academic standards, attend graduate training sessions, seminars and workshops, participate in mentorship and innovation activities and submit trimester-end progress reports to the university.

The university was explicit that the scholarships are not unconditional, warning that awards may be withdrawn where scholars fall below academic expectations, engage in misconduct, plagiarism, criminal behaviour or prolonged absenteeism in breach of university regulations.

The scholarships take effect from the July/August 2026 intake, with beneficiaries expected to complete their Master's degrees within two academic years and submit dissertations of a quality suitable for publication in recognised academic journals.

Victoria University said the programme will be administered with a commitment to transparency, gender balance, inclusion of persons with disabilities and equitable representation across all faculties and disciplines.

Prospective applicants are required to submit an official application form alongside a Victoria University admission letter, certified academic transcripts, an updated curriculum vitae, a personal statement and a recommendation letter from their academic supervisor or head of department.

The deadline for applications is July 22, 2026. The Rajiv Memorial Scholarships were established to carry forward the spirit of the late Rajiv Ruparelia by opening doors of advanced education and leadership for Uganda's most promising young minds, in line with Victoria University's broader mission of academic excellence and national development.