South Africa: MDDA Opens Grant Funding Applications for Community Media

The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) has called on eligible community media organisations across South Africa to apply for financial support through its 2026/27 Annual Call for Grant Funding Applications.

The agency said the funding call forms part of its ongoing efforts to transform South Africa's media landscape and strengthen the country's community media sector.

"As part of the MDDA mandate, priority will be given to publications in indigenous languages that serve rural and historically marginalised communities, further promoting equitable access to information and media diversity," the agency said.

The MDDA encouraged eligible community media organisations to apply, saying the grants are aimed at supporting a diverse, inclusive and sustainable community media environment in South Africa.

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Applications opened on 3 July 2026 and will close on 31 July 2026.

Applicants are advised to note the following:

Budget and business plan templates are available on the MDDA website to assist applicants with their submissions.

Applicants should carefully review the application guidelines and ensure that all required supporting documents are submitted before the closing date.

Applicants who experience challenges on the website may contact margaret@mdda.org.za for assistance.

The following documents must be submitted with the application:

A certified copy of the company's registration documents. Deregistered organisations will not be considered.

A valid tax clearance certificate or tax PIN.

Audited or reviewed financial statements for the previous financial year, certified by an accountant or auditor who is independent of the project, for existing organisations. For reviewed financial statements, applicants must provide the full registration details of the reviewing accountant.

An affidavit confirming that the applicant is not connected to, owned or controlled by any commercial media entity or individuals, including Caxton, Kagiso Media, MultiChoice, SABC, e.tv, Primedia, M-Net, Media24, Arena Holdings or Independent Newspapers, or by any political party or government.

A completed budget, using the template that is available on the MDDA website.

A business plan, including three-year financial projections, using the template that is available on the MDDA website.

A sample of the applicant's media product, or a URL if the publication is digital.

A Google Analytics report, or any other web analytics data covering a period of six months to one year, demonstrating the platform's performance.

Copies of key personnel CVs, up to a maximum of four.

A B-BBEE certificate.

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More information is available at: https://mdda.org.za/funding.html.