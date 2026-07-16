South Africa: Over 8 000 Foreign Nationals Arrested in Law Enforcement Operations

The South African Police Service (SAPS), in close collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority (BMA), and other government departments, has sharpened its focus on immigration enforcement with 8 896 foreign nationals arrested.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said the foreign nationals were arrested nationwide in the past 14 days for contravening the Immigration Act (Act No. 13 of 2002).

Some of these individuals are also facing additional charges involving serious and violent crime, including murder, rape, and the possession of unlicenced firearms.

These figures reflect government's commitment to deal decisively with illegal immigration and related offences across the country.

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Just last week, multiple operations conducted across the Gauteng province resulted in the arrest of more than 800 undocumented foreign nationals. In one of the operations, police, supported by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and other stakeholders, arrested 217 suspects at Losberg Kloof Mine in Westonaria on 07 July 2026.

The operation targeted illegal mining activities and other related criminal offences in the area.

In Reitz in the Free State, intelligence led officers to a biscuit manufacturing factory on 03 July 2026, where nine undocumented foreign nationals were arrested. The suspects remain in custody pending immigration verification.

The municipality has been engaged, and the factory faces closure while investigations continue. Authorities are weighing further action against the owner for alleged non-compliance.

Meanwhile, the Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has issued a stern warning against unlawful intimidation and harassment of foreign nationals.

This follows the arrest of five suspects in Lephalale, Limpopo, who posed as Home Affairs officials and unlawfully demanded the removal of foreign nationals from Marapong township. Verification by the Department of Home Affairs confirmed that the targeted Nigerian national was legally documented and permitted to operate his business.

In addition, a multidisciplinary team has been appointed to investigate the murder of March and March Gauteng leader, Andile Mvuyiselwa Somgaxa, who was shot in the driveway of his home in Greenfield, Johannesburg, on 04 July 2026 and succumbed to his injuries in hospital on 09 July 2026.

"Violence, whether perpetrated by South Africans or foreign nationals, destroys communities, erodes trust, and will never be tolerated as a solution to resolve disputes. We urge communities to not take matters into their own hands. Our men and women in blue are hard at work in arresting those who contravene the laws of our country," said Dimpane.

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The SAPS also reminded the public that only authorised law enforcement officials may conduct inspections and verify the legal status of individuals within South Africa. Acts of intimidation, vigilantism or violence will be met with decisive action.