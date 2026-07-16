South Africa: Durban Conference Puts South Africa's Special Economic Zones in Global Investment Spotlight

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Reverend Musa Zondi will today brief the media on the second International Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Infrastructure and Investment Conference, currently underway in Durban.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver the keynote address at the conference on Friday.

Held under the theme: "Reigniting Industrialisation through World-class Special Economic Zones" - the conference will place South Africa's Special Economic Zones Programme in the global spotlight as government intensifies efforts to drive industrialisation, attract investment and create jobs.

More than 1 000 delegates are expected to attend the two-day gathering, which will showcase the country's SEZ Programme as a key industrial policy instrument for stimulating economic growth, attracting both foreign and domestic direct investment, and expanding the country's manufacturing base.

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Special Economic Zones are geographically designated areas that offer world-class infrastructure, streamlined administrative processes, and a range of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives aimed at attracting investment and supporting industrial development.

Discussions during the conference are expected to focus on strengthening the governance and performance of SEZs, mobilising investment in industrial infrastructure, and unlocking opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Delegates will also reflect on the outcomes of the inaugural SEZ Conference held in 2019 and explore practical interventions to improve the ease of doing business, strengthen coordination across government institutions, increase the participation of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in SEZ value chains, expand public-private partnerships, and improve energy security to enhance South Africa's competitiveness as an investment destination.

Hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), the conference brings together government leaders, business, organised labour, investors, development finance institutions, academia and international experts to examine the role of Special Economic Zones in accelerating industrialisation, attracting investment, boosting exports and creating sustainable employment. - SAnews.gov.za