South Africa: Government Urges Citizens to Participate in Mandela Month Activities

Government has encouraged every South African to participate in Mandela Month activities to honour the life and legacy of former President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela through service to others and by helping to build stronger, more caring communities.

Observed annually on 18 July, Nelson Mandela International Day was proclaimed by the United Nations in 2009 in recognition of Madiba's lifelong commitment to peace, justice, human rights and freedom.

It reminds people across the world that everyone has the power to make a meaningful difference through simple acts of service.

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During Mandela Month and on Mandela Day, government leaders will conduct a series of service delivery initiatives aimed at meeting the basic needs of this country's citizens.

Among the host of activities to be undertaken, government, through the Department of Water and Sanitation, will launch the National Water Access Acceleration Programme on Mandela Day.

The programme aims to expand access to safe and reliable water services for communities that remain unserved or underserved, while accelerating service delivery through practical, sustainable and fit-for-purpose solutions.

A key milestone of the programme will be the launch of 67 borehole interventions across the country, symbolising the 67 years that Madiba dedicated to serving humankind.

The initial rollout will focus on rural communities served by the Babanango Community Water Supply Scheme in KwaZulu-Natal and the Mncwasa Water Supply Scheme in the Eastern Cape. The programme will also include commissioning the 50-megalitre-per-day Klipdrift Package Water Treatment Plant in Hammanskraal, Gauteng.

"These projects will provide much-needed access to safe drinking water, while demonstrating that Mandela Day is also about making lasting investments that improve people's lives and restore dignity to communities," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Wednesday.

This year's Nelson Mandela International Day is observed under the theme: "It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity."

Government said the theme speaks directly to one of South Africa's greatest challenges.

"While democracy has transformed the lives of millions since 1994, too many people continue to experience poverty, unemployment, hunger and unequal access to opportunities. Addressing these challenges requires a collective effort from government, business, civil society and every citizen.

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"Government remains committed to improving the lives of all South Africans through expanded access to healthcare, education, housing, social protection, clean water, electricity and other essential services. Continued investment in education, healthcare, science, innovation and inclusive economic growth is creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for current and future generations," the GCIS said.

Government said the legacy of former President Nelson Mandela extends beyond a single day of volunteerism.

Mandela Month encourages all South Africans to embrace a lasting commitment to kindness, service and active citizenship throughout the year.

Former President Nelson Mandela captured this responsibility when he said: "Like slavery and apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made, and it can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings."

"His words remind us that lasting change begins when ordinary people choose to act," the GCIS said.