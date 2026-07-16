Algeria: Our Partnerships With Germany Make Algeria Pioneer in Critical, Strategic Fields

Berlin — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Wednesday evening in Berlin that Algeria has established partnerships with the Federal Republic of Germany across various sectors, positioning it as a pioneer in critical and strategic fields.

Speaking during a meeting with the Algerian diaspora residing in Germany, held as part of his official visit at the invitation of his friend, His Excellency German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President Tebboune said: "Germany is a great friend to Algeria.

We have secured agreements with Germany to jointly lead in the production of green hydrogen, gas, and helium, as well as in automotive manufacturing, mechanics, and other fields."

The President noted that Algeria "has maintained agreements with Germany since independence. We have collaborated with them and have consistently been satisfied with the work carried out by the Germans, who are highly diligent and sincere with us."

The President of the Republic announced the upcoming launch of a "new air route between Algiers and Berlin in the near future."

He highlighted that "several new aircraft have been acquired to bolster the air transport fleet and keep pace with the expanding international flight network."