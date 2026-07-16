Kenya: CS Ruku Announces Salary Increase for Public Servants From August

Nairobi — Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has announced a salary increase for public servants, effective August 1, 2026, following a government-approved pay review.

Speaking at Londiani Boys High School in Kericho County, Ruku said the review was directed by President William Ruto as part of the government's efforts to improve the welfare of public servants. The adjustment will affect both basic salaries and selected allowances.

"The Government is committed to ensuring that public servants are fairly remunerated while strengthening efficiency and accountability in public service," Ruku said.

The Cabinet Secretary also directed all ministries, departments, agencies, county governments and state corporations to migrate their payrolls to the Government Human Resource Information System (GHRIS), describing it as a secure platform that will enhance transparency and accountability in payroll management.

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He warned that institutions that fail to comply within the prescribed timelines risk suspension of salary processing and payment of allowances.

According to Ruku, the system will help eliminate ghost workers and other payroll irregularities by ensuring only verified public servants receive salaries and benefits.

"The GHRIS platform will safeguard the integrity of the government payroll by ensuring only duly verified public servants benefit from government remuneration," he said.

He added that maintaining an accurate and credible database of public servants is critical for workforce planning, prudent use of public resources and improved service delivery.

Ruku further urged public servants to uphold the national values and principles of governance under Article 10 and the values and principles of public service under Article 232 of the Constitution, citing professionalism, integrity, accountability and transparency as key pillars of effective public service.

The Cabinet Secretary noted that the government had also implemented a salary review in January, backdated to July 2025, underscoring its commitment to improving the welfare of public servants.

His remarks come amid efforts to clean up the public payroll following an internal audit that uncovered cases of payroll tampering and other irregularities.

Following the audit, the Cabinet directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate those responsible, recover any lost public funds and prosecute individuals found culpable.

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Ruku said the salary review and mandatory adoption of GHRIS are part of broader reforms aimed at building a more transparent, accountable and efficient public service while safeguarding public resources.