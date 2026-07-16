Namibia: Former Bank Windhoek MD Hans Appointed As Lady Pohamba CEO

16 July 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Former Bank Windhoek managing director Baronice Hans has been appointed chief executive of Lady Pohamba Private hospital.

Hans confirmed her appointment to The Namibian on Wednesday, saying she will take up the position of chief executive of Lady Pohamba private hospital effective 1 September.

Hans became the first woman to lead Bank Windhoek and served as the bank's managing director for nine years. During her tenure, she also became the bank's longest-serving managing director in its 42 year history.

Under her leadership, Bank Windhoek issued southern Africa's first green bond, which was listed on Nasdaq, and recorded a profit after tax of N$1 billion in 2023.

Hans has a background in finance and strategy and is a chartered accountant. Following her tenure from Bank Windhoek, she joined Burning Bush Strategy Consultants, where she provides strategic advisory services on areas including growth, transformation and capital structure.

She takes over leadership of Lady Pohamba private hospital as the institution continues to position itself within Namibia's healthcare sector.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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