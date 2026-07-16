Namibia: Miss Namibia Hits Back At Criticism of Auditions

The Miss Namibia Organisation has defended its recent auditions against social media criticism, blaming long waiting times on an unexpectedly high turnout of hopefuls.

The organisation, powered by the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), issued a statement after comments circulated on social media about the audition process, including concerns over waiting times and the treatment of artists and aspiring presenters.

Miss Namibia Organisation spokesperson Prisca Anyolo says the organisation appreciates the feedback received from participants and the public.

"We value all feedback received from members of the public and, most importantly, from the talented individuals who took the time to audition," she says.

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Anyolo says the high number of performers and prospective presenters contributed to delays despite audition schedules being planned in advance.

"The extended waiting times experienced during the auditions were largely the result of an overwhelming response from performers and aspiring presenters," she says.

She says judges deliberately avoided rushing the process to ensure every participant had sufficient time to introduce themselves and demonstrate their abilities.

"Rather than rushing the process, every effort was made to give each individual a genuine opportunity to showcase what they had to offer," she says.

Anyolo acknowledges that communication during the auditions may at times have appeared firm, but says it was intended to keep the process organised.

"At times, coordinating a large number of participants within a structured audition environment requires clear and direct communication to keep the process moving efficiently. While this may occasionally have been perceived as stern, it is never intended to discourage any participant," she adds.

Anyolo says fairness and equal opportunity remain central to the pageant's selection process, with both established and emerging artists, presenters and performers given an opportunity to demonstrate their talent regardless of their experience or public profile.

The organisation also acknowledges that large-scale productions present logistical challenges and says it would continue reviewing its processes to improve participants' experience.

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"We will continue to evaluate our processes to identify areas where participant experience can be further improved. Constructive feedback plays an important role in helping us strengthen future productions while preserving the fairness and inclusivity the Miss Namibia Pageant represents," Anyolo says.

She thanks all artists, performers and aspiring presenters who have auditioned and wishes them success in their future endeavours.