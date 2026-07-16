South Africa: Nelson Mandela - the Global Icon of Our Revolution

It's often said that every political revolution has its own icon. Mandela is a fitting representation of this metaphorical reality to the South African people's liberation struggle. Arguably, he is the one, among many, whose political trials and tribulations bear the mechanisms through which the agitations of the South African black liberation struggle were threaded.

While his conviction was informed by the South African political situation, what he stood for was not wholly framed by it. Rather his conviction reverberated with a new kind of political humanity: reconciliatory politics rarely witnessed in recent history and certainly not in this age of corrosive political retribution. It's the political traits of this unifying figure, of a statesman with unyielding belief for freedom and justice, that characterised South Africa's path to democracy.

That made him the one, among many, who managed to mitigate the militancy of those wedded to armed struggle and convince them to give a peaceful, negotiated political settlement a chance. When their bleak vision was won over, he persuaded them to consider the merits of the fact that any negotiated settlement comes with concessions, but ultimately freedom remained the indispensable price of the liberation struggle.

If it is the rare calibre of his brave statesmanship that harness the divergent views on how the atrocities of the apartheid regime should be addressed. This statesmanship became a symbol of resistance that he wielded, mostly behind bars, that eventually brought down the apartheid regime.

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This can be attributed to his reconciliatory political fervour that showed - in a most canny fashion - how the estranging ghost of a racist past can be tamed and eventually undone. Mandela's statesmanship turned antagonism into a reconciliatory and peaceful transition based on a human rights culture and became the currency of his enduring political legacy around the world that continues to this day.

This feat led the United Nations to declare his birthday International Mandela Day. Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated annually on 18 July to honour the life, legacy and values of the former South African president. Established by the United Nations in 2009, the global movement encourages people worldwide to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to community service and helping others. The 67 minutes mark the years Mandela spent agitating against racial oppression.

The theme for this year's commemoration is "It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity". Across South Africa and globally, individuals and organisations are stepping up with acts of service - such as feeding schemes, clothing drives and supporting local charities.

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According to the South African government's statement, this year's theme is indicative of the humanitarian principles that underpinned Mandela's political conviction. "It is in our hands to address the scourge of poverty, suffering and deprivation. To make our world a better one for all, especially the poor, vulnerable and marginalised."

The statement further declares: "These profound words by our global icon and father of our nation are at the heart of our actions in tackling poverty, fighting inequality and building a society based on justice on this Mandela Day." The day is an opportunity for citizens to recognise their individual power to change the world for the better. "We can also play a part by raising awareness and expanding the reach of Mandela's values which include fighting injustice, helping people in need and advancing reconciliation, the statement suggests.

It is these selfless acts of humanity that will continue to strengthen the fabric our nation, says the statement. "We can restore our nation by helping one person at a time. Every action we take has a knock-on effect, which will soon snowball into rebuilding our nation. It is through this united front that we can build stronger communities and stronger societies."

The government encourages citizens to donate their time to make a difference in their communities on this Nelson Mandela Day. "Through our actions we can help make sustainable and long-term interventions in combatting climate change and food insecurity."

This day is a poignant global reminder of Mandela's service to humanity and his valiant humanitarian crusade that made the disenfranchised and downtrodden feel human again. His was a moral gesture that will forever remain his enduring gift to mankind.

Abel Mputing