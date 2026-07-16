Somalia: Cabinet Reshuffles Senior Diplomats, Appoints New Trade Chief

Somalia's Council of Ministers, chaired by the federal government, approved a series of appointments and promotions on Thursday covering diplomatic posts and the leadership of the Somali Chamber of Commerce, in a move officials say is aimed at strengthening the country's diplomatic corps and reforming its trade institutions.

The appointments come at a time when Mogadishu is under pressure to demonstrate institutional reform, both in its foreign service and in bodies overseeing private-sector engagement, as the government seeks to project stability amid ongoing security and economic challenges.

The Cabinet voted by majority to approve the appointment of Abdifatah Mohamed Ibrahim as ambassador, a decision officials described as part of broader efforts to reinforce Somalia's diplomatic operations abroad.

Ministers also approved the promotion of Shafici Nuur Calas to ambassadorial rank, a decision the government said reflects confidence in his experience and prior record within the diplomatic service.

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Separately, the Council named Yasin Mahmoud Ibaar as acting chairman of the Somali Chamber of Commerce, following the formal removal of the body's previous leadership. Ibaar will oversee the chamber while a new administration is established in line with governing regulations.

The government indicated the leadership change at the Chamber of Commerce is expected to accelerate reforms within the institution, with officials saying priority will be given to improving the professionalism of trade bodies and the quality of services extended to Somali businesses, according to a cabinet statement.

Ibaar formally takes over from outgoing chairman Mahmoud Abdi Ali Gabeyre, who had led the chamber before the Council of Ministers' decision.

The reshuffle follows a pattern of periodic appointments within Somalia's federal institutions, as the government works to fill key diplomatic and administrative posts amid broader scrutiny of its governance capacity.

No timeline was given for when the new Chamber of Commerce leadership will be formalized beyond the acting appointment, and officials have not detailed further personnel changes expected in the coming weeks.