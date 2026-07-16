Somalia Scrambles for New Military Allies As AU Troops Face Exit

Somalia's federal government is pressing regional troop-contributing countries to sign bilateral security agreements that would keep foreign forces in the country after the African Union's current stabilization mission winds down, officials familiar with the talks said Wednesday.

The proposal, still under discussion in Mogadishu, would shift selected contingents from the AU framework to direct arrangements with the Somali government beyond December 2026, when the mission's mandate expires.

The push comes as Washington's decision to end financial support for Somalia's AU-backed mission threatens to leave thousands of foreign troops without pay, a scenario officials fear could trigger mass withdrawals and open the door for al-Shabaab to regain ground.

The United States has contributed nearly $1.6 billion to support troop-contributing countries for the AU mission and its predecessor, in addition to almost $2 billion in assessed contributions to the UN support office. With that funding now in doubt, Mogadishu is scrambling to lock in replacement guarantees before the clock runs out.

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According to officials, the bilateral framework has already been raised with two current troop-contributing nations. Villa Somalia is separately seeking direct talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to secure roughly 2,000 Ugandan troops under a standalone deal to guard the fortified Halane compound and other key state installations in Mogadishu.

Somalia is also seeking funding from an unnamed Arab state to underwrite the bilateral deployments, though officials say confidence in securing that backing remains limited despite recent progress. The plan has stirred unease among some officials, who worry it could replicate past problems tied to externally financed forces -- including a previous arrangement in which the United Arab Emirates paid stipends directly to Somali troops, raising accountability concerns.

The stakes are heightened by the fact that the UN Security Council renewed the AU mission's mandate only until 31 December 2026, leaving little room to negotiate a replacement structure. Analysts have long warned that a funding-driven shift to bilateral deals could fragment command and control among foreign forces, even as neighboring states such as Ethiopia and Kenya are seen as more likely to stay engaged regardless of AU funding, given their direct security stakes. Au-ssom

The Somali government has not publicly commented on the reported proposal, and neither Uganda's government nor Villa Somalia has addressed the reported talks with Museveni.