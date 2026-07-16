Sudan Urges UN Security Council to Expedite ICC Action On Darfur Crimes, Warns Against Impunity

Sudan has renewed its commitment to cooperating with the International Criminal Court (ICC), calling on the UN Security Council to expedite judicial action and facilitate the issuance of arrest warrants for those accused of crimes in Darfur, warning that delays undermine confidence in justice and encourage impunity.

In a statement delivered on Wednesday before the Security Council during its consideration of the ICC Prosecutor's semi-annual report on Darfur, Sudan's Chargé d'Affaires, Ammar Mohamed Mahmoud, reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to the principles of justice and accountability, particularly with regard to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. He stressed that justice is a fundamental pillar of lasting and sustainable peace.

He said the Sudanese government continues its efforts to achieve justice in Darfur, based on the conviction that "peace and justice are complementary paths; one cannot succeed without the other."

The statement said the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia had committed grave violations and atrocities against civilians in Darfur and other parts of Sudan, including ethnically motivated killings and attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. It cited the events in El Geneina and El Fasher, as well as attempts to repeat similar attacks in El Obeid.

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Sudan urged the ICC to expedite its legal proceedings, stating that "any unjustified delay sends the wrong message to the perpetrators."

The statement further said that the scale and persistence of the crimes committed by the RSF had been made possible through military, financial, logistical, political, and media support provided by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It added that the pursuit of justice requires investigations to extend to anyone found to have financed, supported, facilitated, or incited the crimes, including leaders, entities, and parties in the UAE, as well as those in neighboring countries involved in the UAE's aggression against Sudan. In this regard, the statement welcomed last week's European Parliament resolution condemning the UAE's role in fueling the conflict and undermining regional stability.

The statement also called for investigations into those accused of inciting crimes against civilians, including the rape of women and girls, as well as anyone who justified or supported such crimes, regardless of their location. It stressed that genuine accountability should extend beyond direct perpetrators to include those involved in planning, financing, facilitating, or recruiting foreign mercenaries for the conflict.

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On cooperation with the ICC, the statement said Sudan continues to coordinate with the Court under UN Security Council Resolution 1593 despite security challenges. It added that Sudan has responded to requests from the Office of the Prosecutor and facilitated field missions to camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs), where investigators met with witnesses and victims.

The statement expressed concern that no arrest warrants have yet been issued for suspects in the El Geneina and El Fasher cases despite the availability of evidence, warning that such delays reinforce the perception that perpetrators can evade justice and encourage further violations.

Meanwhile, the Chargé d'Affaires rejected the United States representative's allegations during the session that the Sudanese Armed Forces had used chemical weapons. He said the United States had failed to provide any evidence to Sudan's Embassy in Washington or to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, noting that both Sudan and the United States are members of the organization's Executive Council.

He added that Sudan calls for such claims to be handled with the utmost responsibility and objectivity, stressing that the Security Council should base its deliberations on verified facts and credible information rather than unsubstantiated claims.