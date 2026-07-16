Sudan: Norwegian Refugee Council to Launch Three-Year Development Project in Sudan's White Nile State

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has announced plans to implement a three-year development project in Sudan's White Nile State, funded by the German Development Bank (KfW). The project will target five localities, with a focus on water supply, health, and shelter.

The announcement was made during a meeting between the Wali of White Nile State, Lt. Gen. Qamar Al-Din Mohamed Fadl Al-Mawla, and an NRC delegation at the State Government Secretariat in Rabak. The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the State Government, Prof. Salah Mohamed Ibrahim, the State Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Dr. Limia Abdullah, and several officials from the drinking water sector.

The Wali praised the contributions of national and international organizations in supporting the state's development efforts and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to facilitating initiatives that improve essential services.

He noted that the NRC had previously implemented a significant water project that helped address water supply shortages in the southern neighborhoods of Kosti.

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For her part, Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Dr. Limia Abdullah said the new project forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen infrastructure and basic services across five localities through interventions in shelter, healthcare, and water supply.

She added that a technical workshop will be held next Sunday, bringing together government entities and technical partners to identify the targeted localities and establish implementation and coordination mechanisms to ensure the project's success and the achievement of its development objectives.

Dr. Limia also said that White Nile State has entered a new phase focused on sustainable development and capacity building, moving beyond emergency response. She noted that the NRC initiative is part of a broader series of development partnerships, including a project to rehabilitate and develop the agricultural sector in cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP).