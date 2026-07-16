Uganda: 'I Can Just Drop Dead,' Lukwago Tells Court in Emotional Plea for Medical Treatment

KAMPALA -- Former Kampala Lord Mayor and People's Front for Freedom (PFF) president Erias Lukwago made an emotional plea before the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court on Thursday, warning that his deteriorating health could prove fatal if he is denied specialised medical treatment.

Lukwago, who appeared physically in court looking visibly frail, told the court that although he was able to stand during the proceedings, his condition remained critical.

"You see me here standing but I can just drop dead," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The former Kampala Lord Mayor is facing a charge of misprision of treason, which he denies.

Addressing the court, Lukwago acknowledged the efforts made by the Uganda Prisons Service to cater for his medical needs, saying he appreciated that the prison medical facility was the best available under the circumstances.

However, he argued that his condition requires treatment in an environment better suited to his health needs.

Lukwago said doctors had advised that he should remain in a well-ventilated environment because of persistent respiratory complications, but his current accommodation exposes him to additional health risks.

He told court that his bed is located close to an area where patients receive treatment and where sputum samples are collected, raising fears of exposure to infectious diseases.

Although he had been advised to wear a face mask, Lukwago said doing so makes breathing difficult.

"I am entitled to sleep like any human being," he told the court, adding that sleep deprivation had further worsened his condition.

Lukwago also raised concerns about some of the medication prescribed for his illness, saying his doctors had warned that prolonged use could have adverse effects on his liver and kidneys.

He said his resident doctors, including Dr Kasuja and Dr Agaba, have continued to monitor his condition while specialists at Mulago National Referral Hospital have also assessed him.

Earlier in the proceedings, his lead counsel, Medard Lubega Ssegona, asked court to allow Lukwago to travel to India under security escort for specialised treatment.

Ssegona relied on a medical report prepared by a multidisciplinary team of specialists at Mulago National Referral Hospital, which recommended that Lukwago undergo a review by the spine surgeons in India who previously performed his cervical disc replacement surgery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The defence argued that while Lukwago could remain under lawful custody, his medical condition requires specialised care unavailable in Uganda and proposed that he be escorted to India by security personnel before being returned to prison upon completion of treatment.

The prosecution has opposed the application and maintains that Lukwago should continue facing trial on allegations that he failed to report information relating to an alleged plot to overthrow the government.

The court is expected to issue further directions after considering submissions from both the prosecution and the defence.