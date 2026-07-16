Kenya: Standoff At Ol Kalou Comprehensive School Polling Centre As Self-Styled 'Vote Guards' Block Police Vehicles

Nairobi — A brief standoff was witnessed at Ol Kalou Comprehensive School after residents blocked two police vehicles from accessing the polling station during Thursday's parliamentary by-election.

Residents placed stones across the road leading to the school's gate, preventing the vehicles from proceeding.

Another group gathered at the entrance, singing and chanting while insisting that anyone accessing the polling station should do so on foot.

The situation was eventually defused following the intervention of Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Ngotho, who engaged both residents and security officers.

"We have agreed the police should leave from?"

"We don't want protection because we are not at war with anyone and because there is no one we want to block from entering except vehicles. Now, because we are here, this protection is more than enough. Therefore, let's remove these stones that are here," he stated.

"I am an agent inside there, and everything is completely fine....and we have protected the votes completely. So I am asking that while you are out here, you maintain peace," the agent added.

The group which has vowed to stand guard at the polling centres was briefly disbursed after police lobbed tears at them.

Security officers deployed agencies have maintained a heavy presence across Ol Kalou as voters elect a new Member of Parliament in the closely watched by-election.