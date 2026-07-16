Uganda: Zambaali Urges Uganda to Measure Afcon 2027 Success Through Legacy Projects

- Nansana Municipality MP and Shadow Minister for Sports Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa has said Uganda's success in co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) should be judged by the lasting impact on sports development rather than the matches alone.

Speaking during Tuesday's Parliamentary sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Zambaali said the tournament presents an opportunity to build a sustainable sports ecosystem through investment in infrastructure, institutions and grassroots programmes.

"The success of Uganda's AFCON 2027 dream should be measured by the sports infrastructure across the country, strengthened institutions, increased youth participation in sports and sustainable sports development programmes," Zambaali told Parliament.

Uganda has ramped up infrastructure projects ahead of a join Pamoja Afcon hosting with neighbours Kenya and Tanzania. This has seen the completion of the 20,000-seater Hoima City Stadium and redevelopment of Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira.

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The government has also invested huge funds in the refurbishment of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The legislator said Uganda must avoid focusing only on stadium construction while neglecting community sports facilities that nurture talent from the grassroots.

He urged government to use AFCON 2027 preparations to revive district and school sports, strengthen sports federations and create programmes that keep young people engaged even after the tournament ends.

"We must ensure that AFCON leaves behind more than just stadiums. It should leave us with institutions that nurture talent, facilities in every region, and programmes that give our youth a chance to participate and benefit from sports," Zambaali said.

He added that increased funding for grassroots sports development and stronger sports institutions would help Uganda produce competitive teams while creating employment and income opportunities for young people.

Parliament is currently reviewing government preparations for AFCON 2027, which Uganda will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania.

The tournament is expected to provide an opportunity for the three East African countries to improve sports infrastructure and promote regional cooperation.