Uganda: St Mary's College Rushoroza Hosts Annual Sports Day to Promote Holistic Education

- St Mary's College Rushoroza has held its annual sports day, with students competing in more than 11 disciplines as the school emphasised the importance of sports in developing talent and nurturing well-rounded learners.

The event, held at the school playground on Rushoroza Hill in Southern Division, Kabale Municipality, featured athletics and various games that provided students with an opportunity to showcase their abilities while promoting teamwork, healthy competition and physical fitness.

Headteacher Christopher Monday said the annual event is aimed at identifying and nurturing student talent while building discipline, teamwork and resilience among learners.

"With over 11 sporting disciplines, every learner gets a chance to take part in a sport that matches their ability and interest," Monday said.

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He said sports complement classroom learning by helping students overcome academic fatigue, improve physical fitness, enhance mental wellbeing and boost concentration.

Monday added that participation in sports helps learners develop leadership skills, confidence, teamwork and perseverance.

The event climaxed with awards recognising outstanding athletes and winning teams. Onesmus Ainembabazi was named Sportsman of the Year 2026.

Ainembabazi attributed his achievement to determination and encouraged fellow students not to give up after setbacks.

"My win was down to determination. I want to thank the school administration for organising the event annually and urge students not to give up after failure," he said.

The chief guest, Engineer Joram Bwambale, proprietor of Macro Hardware, commended the school for balancing academic excellence with sports development.

"Sports have the power to transform lives and communities. For example, West African athletes have become global ambassadors," Bwambale said.

He applauded the Ministry of Education and Sports for promoting diverse sporting activities in schools across Uganda.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to outstanding athletes and victorious teams, with school leaders challenging students to pursue excellence both in academics and on the field.