Uganda: Top Spot Up for Grabs As Gomba Host Kyaggwe in Masaza Cup Showdown

The 2026 Buganda Masaza Cup returns this weekend with nine fixtures, but the spotlight will be on the clash between Gomba and Kyaggwe at PTC Playground in Kabulasoke.

The Matchday Five encounter could reshape the standings in the fiercely contested Masengere Group as both sides chase a place in the knockout stage.

Weekend fixtures

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Buvuma vs Kyadondo

Butambala vs Kooki

Bululi vs Buweekula

Buddu vs Busujju

Singo vs Bugerere

Kabula vs Mawogola

Mawokota vs Ssese

Busiro vs Bulemeezi

Gomba vs Kyaggwe

This year's competition features 18 counties divided into three groups of six--Masengere, Muganzirwaza and Bulange--with teams battling to finish among the top performers in their respective pools.

In the Bulange Group, Buddu lead on 10 points, followed by Busujju on nine. Buvuma have six points, Kyadondo five, defending champions Buweekula four, while Bululi remain without a point.

Butambala top the Muganzirwaza Group with 10 points. Bugerere, Singo, Kooki and Mawogola are all tied on five points, while Kabula sit bottom with one point.

The Masengere Group remains the most competitive, with Kyaggwe leading on nine points. Ssese and Gomba both have seven points, Mawokota are on six, Busiro have four, and Bulemeezi occupy the bottom spot with one point.

Sunday's clash carries major implications for the race to the knockout stage.

Kyaggwe head into the match after suffering their first defeat of the campaign against Ssese but remain top of the group with nine points.

Gomba, meanwhile, revived their title challenge with a victory over Bulemeezi last weekend to move onto seven points. A win on Sunday would lift the five-time champions to the top of the standings, while victory for Kyaggwe would strengthen their grip on first place.

The fixture also pits together some of the competition's rich history.

Gomba are the most successful side in Masaza Cup history with five titles. Mawokota and Bulemeezi have each won three championships, while Busiro have one title. Kyaggwe and Ssese are still chasing their first Masaza Cup crown.

With both teams regarded among this season's strongest contenders, fans expect a closely fought contest.

Kyaggwe's strong start to the campaign has boosted confidence within the camp, but Gomba will draw encouragement from playing at home, where they have built a formidable record over the years.

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The match kicks off at 4pm on Sunday at PTC Playground, Kabulasoke, and is expected to draw one of the biggest crowds of the weekend as two of Buganda's football heavyweights battle for supremacy in the Masengere Group.