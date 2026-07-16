Zimbabwe: Two Fatal Road Accidents Claim Six Lives

Discover morePublic PolicyGeographic ReferencePublic FinanceSIX people were killed in two separate road traffic accidents in Mvuma and along the Harare-Masvingo Road over the weekend, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

Healthcommunity informationIn a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said on Sunday at around 2345 hours at the 73-kilometre peg along the Mvuma-Gweru Road, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter kombi carrying 22 passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF CF85 haulage truck that had no passengers on board.

"Four people died on the spot while seven others were injured," Commissioner Nyathi said.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Mvuma District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

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In the other accident which occurred Saturday, a Mazda B1800 carrying four occupants veered off the road and plunged into the Sebakwe River before overturning at the 218-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

"The driver and a front-seat passenger died on the spot, while two passengers sustained injuries," Commissioner Nyathi said.

Police said investigations into both accidents are underway.

Nyathi urged motorists to exercise caution, avoid speeding, and ensure vehicles are roadworthy, especially at night. He also appealed to drivers to obey road rules and avoid reckless overtaking to prevent further loss of life on the country's roads.