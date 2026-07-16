Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza Back As Zimbabwe Eye Bangladesh T20 Series After Odi Triumph

Zimbabwe's senior men's cricket team will be aiming to build on their recent success when they face Bangladesh in the opening match of a three-match T20 International series at Queens Sports Club on Wednesday.

Africatravel guideThe Chevrons head into the contest full of confidence after clinching the One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1 against the same opponents at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe have received a further boost with captain Sikandar Raza returning to the squad after missing the ODI series.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Raza said the recent victories had strengthened the team's belief.

"After the Test and ODI wins, there is more belief heading into this match," said Raza.

"It's quite nice to head into a T20 series against a Bangladesh side, and we are really looking forward to it."

The three-match series will be played in Bulawayo on July 15, 17 and 19, offering Zimbabwe another opportunity to demonstrate the strides they have made in white-ball cricket following an encouraging campaign at this year's T20 World Cup.

The series will also serve as important preparation for an even bigger assignment later this month, when Zimbabwe host reigning T20 World Champions India.

Zimbabwe and India are scheduled to meet in a three-match T20 International series at Harare Sports Club on July 23, 24 and 26.