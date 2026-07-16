East Africa: Zimbabwe to Host 2026 Comesa Summit, Assume Chairmanship of Regional Bloc

Zimbabwe will host the 25th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Summit in October and assume the chairmanship of the regional trading blocs.

Africanworld newsThe summit will be held in Harare on October 22, with discussions expected to focus on industrialisation, investment promotion and regional economic integration.

Addressing Tuesday's post-cabinet briefing, Minister of Information Soda Zhemu said Cabinet had approved the hosting of the high-level gathering.

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"Cabinet considered and approved the hosting of the 25th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Heads of State and Government Summit on 22 October 2026," Zhemu told journalists.

The summit will be held under the theme: "One Market, One Future: Advancing Inclusive Industrialisation, Investment and Regional Integration in COMESA."

Zhemu said the meeting would seek to advance practical measures aimed at accelerating industrial growth, increasing investment flows and strengthening economic integration among COMESA member states.

Ahead of the Heads of State Summit, Zimbabwe will host two key preparatory meetings.

The COMESA Business Forum will take place on October 20, bringing together policymakers, investors and business leaders to explore trade and investment opportunities across the region.

This will be followed by a meeting of COMESA Ministers of Foreign Affairs on October 21, where policy matters will be finalised ahead of the leaders' summit.

PublicPolicyHosting the summit will also see Zimbabwe assume the COMESA Chairmanship for the 2026-2027 period, taking over from Kenya after serving as Vice Chair since the bloc's 24th Summit held in Nairobi last October. Under COMESA's rotational system, the host country automatically assumes the chairmanship for one year.