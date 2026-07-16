Algeria: President Tebboune Holds One-On-One Talks With German Counterpart in Berlin

16 July 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By Algeria Germany

Berlin — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune held one-on-one talks on Thursday in Berlin with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as part of his official visit to the friendly country.

Prior to this, the President of the Republic was accorded an official reception by his German counterpart at the Villa Borsig in Berlin.

The President of the Republic arrived in Berlin on an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

The visit is geared towards strengthening the historical bonds of friendship and partnership between the two nations and to consolidate the shared commitment of both leaders to give new momentum to bilateral cooperation and expand it to broader horizons.

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