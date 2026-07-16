Ethiopia: More Than 10,700 Tons of Fish Harvested From Lake Created By GERD

Addis Ababa — Over 10,700 tons of fish were harvested from Lake Nigat, a massive artificial reservoir formed by the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, in the concluded Ethiopian fiscal year, according to Benishangul-Gumuz Region Agriculture Bureau.

Beyond generating hydroelectric power and serving as a tourist attraction, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has created employment opportunities through fishery development.

The Bureau said Lake Nigat has emerged as a transformative economic catalyst, establishing new financial foundations, particularly for the residents of Benishangul-Gumuz Region and the surrounding communities.

The lake continues to foster fishery development, tourism, and inland water transport while supporting a balanced ecological and climatic environment across the region.

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Benishangul-Gumuz Region Agriculture Bureau Livestock and Fishery Development Sector Deputy Head, Berhanu Eticha, stated that 46 associations are currently organized and actively engaged in fishing on Lake Nigat.

As a result, 10,799 tons of fish were harvested from Lake Nigat alone in the concluded fiscal year, he said, highlighting remarkable growth in the region's fishery output.

The yield represents a twofold increase compared to the 2017 Ethiopian fiscal year, he added, revealing that additional associations will join the sector in the future.

Beyond Lake Nigat, high-quality fish harvests were gathered in substantial quantities from the Dabus, Dedesa, and Beles rivers, with production efforts set to intensify in the current fiscal year.

Supplying fish harvests from the region to major markets in Addis Ababa and other urban centers has become a dependable source of revenue, according to Berhanu.

He stated that Lake Nigat is playing a pivotal role in creating jobs for many young people.

Organized youth engaged in harvesting and marketing fish have significantly improved their livelihoods, earning good income that supports both themselves and families.

Sprawling across Guba in the Benishangul-Gumuz Region, Lake Nigat boasts more than 70 islands, creating a captivating ambient environment that positions it as a premier destination for recreation.