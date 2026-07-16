Mauritius: A New Economic Compass for Mauritius - Putting People At the Heart of Prosperity

Dear Editor,

As I continue my recovery following recent surgery, I have had the opportunity to reflect on what truly matters for our country. My thoughts inevitably turn to Mauritius, to our youth, to our senior citizens, and to the generations that will inherit the Republic we build today.

The choices we make as a nation should never be dictated solely by the political priorities of the moment. Governments come and go, but the decisions they take leave lasting consequences for generations. It is therefore imperative that the future of our social contract be anchored in a broad national consensus rather than in partisan calculations.

I remain deeply committed to the principles that have long defined our Republic: universal pensions, free education, universal healthcare and a robust system of social protection. These are not burdens on our economy. They are the tangible expression of our national solidarity and of the values upon which Mauritius has been built.

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Preserving these achievements, however, does not mean resisting change. On the contrary, it requires us to modernise our economy and adapt to the profound transformations of the 21st century. For too long, we have measured national success almost exclusively through GDP growth, international rankings and financial indicators. These metrics have their place, but they should never become our sole compass.

The challenges before us are fundamentally human. Climate change threatens our resilience. Global health crises have exposed our vulnerabilities. Mental health has emerged as a pressing concern. Technological disruption, particularly artificial intelligence, is transforming the nature of work and redefining the skills required for tomorrow.

In this context, economic policy must once again place people at its centre.

This is not a radical proposition. It reflects the thinking of respected economists such as Joseph Stiglitz, Amartya Sen and Mariana Mazzucato, who have consistently argued that prosperity should be assessed not only by the wealth an economy creates, but by the well-being, dignity and opportunities it provides to its citizens.

The true wealth of a nation cannot be measured by numbers alone. It is reflected in the quality of life of its people, in the confidence young people have in their future, in the dignity afforded to the elderly, in the protection offered to the most vulnerable and in the hope we leave to future generations.

Mauritius should draw inspiration from countries that have successfully embraced a broader vision of development, where economic performance is balanced with social cohesion, environmental sustainability and strong democratic institutions.

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Our future will not be secured by reproducing yesterday's formulas. It will depend on our ability to modernise our institutions, strengthen our democracy, invest in education and innovation, and ensure that economic progress benefits every Mauritian.

Serving our country is not simply about managing the economy. It is about defending human dignity, safeguarding our social model and preparing a better future for our children.

Ultimately, Mauritius' greatest asset is not its GDP.

Its greatest wealth is its people.

Yours faithfully,

Khushal Lobine

Member of the National Assembly

Leader, Nouveaux Démocrates