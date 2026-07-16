Sudan Cotton Company Director Reviews Progress of Post-War Rehabilitation Work

Khartoum — Director General of the Sudan Cotton Company, Lieutenant General Dr. Nasreddin Abdel Fattah, on Thursday inspected the company's external facilities to review the progress of rehabilitation work on war-damaged assets under the company's recovery plan. During the visit, he was briefed on projects being implemented by the company's Engineering Unit in preparation for the current agricultural season and commended the progress achieved.

In press statements, Abdel Fattah said work is proceeding according to schedule and pledged financial support to sustain the momentum of future rehabilitation activities.

He also toured the Seed Preparation and Multiplication Unit, where he reviewed maintenance work on the delinting machine and the progress made in rehabilitating the unit ahead of seed preparation and the upcoming agricultural season.

The Director General also inspected production and manufacturing operations for medical cotton at the Cotton Industries Unit, noting that the first contracted batch had already been delivered.

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He later met with a team from the National Audit Chamber to review the progress of its work and reaffirm the company's commitment to facilitating the audit process to strengthen oversight and improve operational performance.

Commenting on efforts to improve the company's working environment and enhance performance, Abdel Fattah said the recent internal administrative measures--including staff rotations and the approval of leave requests for some employees--were carried out in accordance with employees' requests. He added that official assignments and the related allowances would require the Director General's approval following an assessment of their operational value, as part of efforts to strengthen the company's financial and administrative discipline.