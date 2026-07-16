Ethiopia: U.S. Ambassador Touches Down in Gondar to Champion Trade, Regional Stability

opinion

Just a day after executing a high-stakes diplomatic mission to Mekelle in the Tigray region, US Ambassador Ervin Massinga arrived in Gondar today to advance commercial ties, prioritize regional peace, and review critical healthcare initiatives.

Massinga transitioned from his discussions over Tigray's fragile peace process to engagements with local and regional officials in the Amhara region.

During these talks, he focused heavily on cultivating a secure and robust investment climate, addressing regional leaders, emphasizing that "stability is essential for expanding US-Ethiopian trade."

From The Reporter Magazine

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The ambassador met with the president of the University of Gondar, which has enjoyed US support for 70 years, and its specialized hospital wing, where US-funded tuberculosis programs provide targeted assistance to people from across the region.

Massinga's itinerary also included visits to US-funded projects and a tour of the historic 17th-century UNESCO World Heritage fortress, Fasil Ghebbi.

Yesterday, the ambassador was in Mekelle for engagements with regional leaders surrounding the implementation of the Pretoria Agreement and ongoing efforts to support peace and stability in northern Ethiopia.

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