Southern Africa: Malawi Signs SADC Protocol On the Facilitation of Movement of Persons

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The Republic of Malawi has signed the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on the Facilitation of Movement of Persons, a regional legal instrument adopted in 2005 to promote the gradual removal of barriers to the movement of people within the Community. The signing took place on 16 July 2026 on the margins of the 28th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation in Salima, Malawi.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Malawi's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. George Thapatula Chaponda, who is also the current Chairperson of the MCO reaffirmed the Government of Malawi's commitment to deepening regional cooperation and expanding opportunities for the free movement of persons. He added that Malawi's decision to sign the Protocol reflects the country's commitment to advancing SADC's objectives of economic development, social progress, regional integration and unity among Member States.

The Protocol seeks to facilitate easier movement of citizens across SADC Member States through measures that support travel, residence and establishment within the region. It is intended to strengthen regional integration, promote people-to-people connections, enhance trade and investment, and advance SADC's vision of a more integrated, prosperous and united Southern Africa.

With Malawi's signature, the number of SADC Member States that have signed the Protocol has increased to 10.