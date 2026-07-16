Namibians Escape SA On Knife's Edge ... 'Our Lives Were in Danger'

These were the words of 37-year-old Wilpartina Namukanda, one of the 72 Namibians who were repatriated from South Africa following unrest linked to anti-illegal immigration protests.

They left the neighbouring country on Saturday and arrived in Oshakati on Monday following arrangements made by the Government of Namibia to assist citizens who wanted to return home.

Namukanda, originally from Edundja village in the Oshikango constituency of the Ohangwena region, returned to Namibia with her 11-month-old daughter after living and working in South Africa for two years.

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She was among several foreign nationals who left South Africa amid tensions that saw some migrants, including citizens from countries such as Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia, seeking assistance to return home due to safety concerns.

Namukanda said she was a domestic worker at Cape Garden in Vredendal, Western Cape Province, where she earned a weekly income to support herself and her family back home.

She said although she tried to obtain a work permit, her efforts were unsuccessful.

"I have been trying to get a work permit from the South African Embassy in Namibia, but all my efforts did not materialise.

Even before the situation became worse, I visited the embassy, but I did not get assistance," she said.

Namukanda said the situation became frightening when protests intensified, with people targeting foreign nationals including Namibians.

"The situation in South Africa was not good. People were marching with weapons such as pangas, sticks and petrol.

Our lives were in danger," she said while holding her toddler.

She narrated that some people started burning corrugated iron sheet houses belonging to foreign nationals and taking their belongings.

"We could not sleep at night because there were fires burning everywhere. They burned our houses, and the situation was very violent. They were extremely violent and capable of killing someone. Every night we feared," Namukanda said.

Despite her experience, Namukanda said she would consider returning to South Africa if the situation improves because of the limited employment opportunities available in Namibia.

"There are no opportunities here.

I have tried to find employment in Namibia, but I could not get any. I also went to several farms looking for work, but there were no opportunities. If I do not find a job in Namibia and the situation in South Africa improves, I will go back because we used to get weekly salaries there."

Meanwhile, 31-year-old August Ndahambela Philipus from Onekwaya West in the Ohangwena region said she also returned to Namibia after hearing about the government's repatriation programme.

Philipus said she had travelled to South Africa in 2015 during school holidays to visit her sister. After completing her studies in 2018, she decided to continue travelling there in search of employment opportunities.

Philipus said she did not initially plan to return to Namibia but decided to come back after hearing that the Namibian government was providing free transportation for citizens who wished to return home.

"I did not have plans to return to Namibia. I decided to come back after hearing that the government was providing free transportation for those who wanted to return home," she said.

Philipus said she used to work in Vredendal while also running a small clothing business, where she used to buy clothes in bulk from Cape Town and sell.

Unlike before, Philipus said she now wants to rebuild her life in Namibia and focus on her future.

"I hope to secure a job in Namibia and continue with my studies," she said.

Another returnee, Monika Amwele from Okalonga kaNtako village in the Oshana region, described her experience in South Africa as a difficult one, saying she left with only a few personal belongings after her house was destroyed.

"It felt like we were at war. The only thing that I came with is my pillow.

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They burned my house down and everything that I had," she said in a voice filled with emotion.

She said she travelled to South Africa mainly because of the search for better economic opportunities that are not available in Namibia.

The main reason why I went to South Africa was because I was looking for better opportunities that are not available in the country," she said.

Amwele called on the government to continue creating employment opportunities, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, to reduce the need for Namibians to seek work elsewhere.

"To avoid such situations, the government needs to create more job opportunities, especially in agriculture," she said.

Amwele expressed gratitude towards the government for assisting them with transportation back to Namibia.

"I want to extend my sincere appreciation and gratitude to our government for making these arrangements possible. I am so happy to be home," she said.

-Nampa