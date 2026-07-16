Nigeria: Infantino Faces Fresh Ethics Probe Over Alleged Trump's World Cup Involvement

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is facing renewed scrutiny after a formal complaint accusing him of breaching political neutrality rules was submitted to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Human rights organisation FairSquare has lodged a complaint with the IOC Ethics Commission, alleging that Infantino repeatedly violated the Olympic Charter and the IOC Code of Ethics through his dealings with United States President Donald Trump during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Central to the complaint is the controversial suspension of United States striker Folarin Balogun, which was lifted by FIFA's disciplinary committee, allowing him to feature in America's Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

The reversal came shortly after Trump reportedly spoke by telephone with Infantino, prompting widespread criticism despite FIFA insisting that its disciplinary bodies operate independently of the organisation's leadership.

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FairSquare claims the incident raises serious questions about political interference in football governance.

In a strongly worded statement, the organisation accused Infantino of repeatedly demonstrating political support for the US President in violation of Olympic principles.

It further alleged there was prima facie evidence suggesting political pressure may have influenced FIFA's disciplinary process during the World Cup.

The complaint also questions Infantino's promotion of a FIFA World Cup fan platform, alleging it formed part of a data collection campaign linked to entities associated with President Trump.

The latest development follows reports that dozens of Members of the European Parliament are seeking support for a separate investigation into Infantino's conduct.

FairSquare previously filed a similar complaint with FIFA's Ethics Committee in December but said it has received no substantive response beyond an acknowledgement of receipt.

The Norwegian Football Federation has since urged FIFA's Ethics Committee to investigate the allegations, while 50 Members of the European Parliament have also written to FIFA requesting action.

According to ESPN, sources claim that FIFA Disciplinary Committee chairman Mohammad Al Kamali suspended Balogun's ban without convening the full committee, an approach reportedly unprecedented in previously published disciplinary cases.

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FIFA has yet to provide a detailed explanation for the suspension of the striker's sanction.

The IOC, whose charter identifies political neutrality as a fundamental principle of Olympism, has jurisdiction over Infantino in his capacity as an IOC member since 2020.