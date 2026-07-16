Namibia: Netball Namibia Pays Tribute to Christine Kanyetu-Simasiku

The Namibian netball fraternity is mourning the death of Christine Kanyetu-Simasiku, with Netball Namibia paying tribute to the late administrator as a committed advocate for sports and education and whose contribution to the game will be remembered for years to come.

In a statement issued on Monday, the federation extends its condolences to Kanyetu-Simasiku's family, friends and colleagues, describing her as a dedicated servant of the sport whose passion and commitment left a lasting impact on the netball community.

"Her dedication, passion and unwavering commitment to sports and education will forever be remembered. May her soul rest in eternal peace," the federation says.

nown as 'Kavola', Kanyetu-Simasiku died on Sunday at the age of 49, according to a family announcement. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

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Kanyetu-Simasiku was widely respected in the Kavango East region for her commitment to grassroots netball development and talent identification. She played an instrumental role in assembling and nurturing the team that guided the region to back-to-back Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup netball titles, first at Outjo in 2025 and again at Keetmanshoop this year.

Her work behind the scenes helped identify and develop young players who went on to represent the region on one of Namibia's biggest school sport stages.

Kanyetu-Simasiku was also recognised for her commitment to education, a combination that earned her admiration from colleagues and players alike.

Netball Namibia says its thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time as the netball community reflects on the legacy she leaves behind.