Namibia: KK United Readies Preparation for NPFL Debut

Newly-promoted Namibian Premier Football League (NPFL) side KK United say they will retain the core squad that secured promotion to the league, while making a handful of strategic additions ahead of their historic debut season.

During an interview with Desert Radio yesterday, KK United general manager Issai Saidi said preparations for the club's maiden NPFL campaign began immediately after the conclusion of the North East First Division season.

The club made history in May by becoming the first team from the Kavango West region to gain promotion to Namibia's premier football competition.

Saidi also clarified reports surrounding the club's technical team, saying former Okahandja United coach Richard Gariseb was appointed as assistant coach on the recommendation of head coach Marcelo Wakudumo, who has already been appointed.

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"I would like to inform the whole nation that we are not currently searching for a head coach," Saidi said.

He described Gariseb as a coach with a proven record of developing young players, saying his philosophy aligns with KK United's youthful squad.

"Coach Gariseb understands youth football and believes in young players. KK United is a youthful side, and we believe he will add great value to the club," he said.

Saidi said on-field preparations officially started this week after Gariseb arrived at Nkurenkuru and immediately began working with the team.

Training will, however, pause briefly as the club mourns the death of one of its members before resuming next week, when both returning players and new signings are expected to report for duty.

On the transfer front, Saidi said the club intends to maintain the nucleus of the promotion-winning squad while strengthening selected areas with experienced recruits.

"We are looking at keeping the current squad because we believe in the young boys who took the club into the premier league. We will add a little bit of experience and some new faces, but supporters should wait for the official announcements on our social media platforms," he said.

Despite entering unfamiliar territory, Saidi acknowledged that expectations are high as the club carries the hopes of an entire region.

"There is pressure because the whole Kavango West community now rallies behind KK United. Our supporters travel long distances to watch us play, and that motivates us to deliver," he said.

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Saidi also called on football supporters across the region to unite behind the club, saying its promotion represents more than just a football achievement.

"I want the people of Kavango West to embrace the spirit of Ubuntu. KK United is where it is today because of the support of the community and other football clubs in the region," he said.

He expressed hope that the club's presence in the NPFL would strengthen the case for improved football infrastructure in the region, particularly the construction of a modern stadium.

"I believe the much-needed stadium can become a reality through our stay in the premier league," Saidi said.

He concluded by urging supporters to continue backing the team throughout its historic first season in Namibia's top-flight league.