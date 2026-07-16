Namibia: Epic Volleyball Action At Okakarara

The Central North Volleyball Association (CNVA) League returned to Okakarara on Saturday, with another exciting round of fixtures that kept the men's league title race wide open.

The battle at the top continues to be dominated by Mighty Gunners Volleyball Club, Nampol Otjozondjupa VC, and Grootfontein VC, as all teams maintained their impressive form.

A large and enthusiastic crowd filled the Okakarara netball courts, creating an electric atmosphere despite the venue's limited sporting infrastructure. The strong community support once again demonstrated the growing popularity of volleyball in the town.

Mighty Gunners opened the day's action against hosts Okakarara VTC. The league leaders produced another commanding performance, defeating the home side 3-0 to remain firmly at the top of the standings.

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Grootfontein then strengthened their title ambitions with a convincing 3-1 victory over B2Gold VC, temporarily moving into second place and keeping pressure on the league leaders.

However, Grootfontein's stay in second position was short-lived as Nampol Otjozondjupa responded with an impressive 3-0 win over Air Masters VC. The victory ensured that Nampol Otjozondjupa remained firmly in the championship race, setting up an exciting three-way battle for league honours.

The home supporters finally had something to celebrate when Okakarara VTC bounced back in their second match of the day. Inspired by the vocal home crowd, the hosts defeated Eleven Warriors VC in an entertaining encounter, recording an important victory on home soil.

In the women's division, Eleven Warriors VC Ladies defeated Okakarara VTC VC Ladies 3-1 in the opening match. The final match of the day saw Nampol Otjozondjupa VC Ladies, recently relegated from the Volleyball National League (VNL), demonstrate their quality with a dominant 3-0 victory over Eleven Warrios VC Ladies.

The result underlined Nampol OtjozondjupaVC Ladies' determination to secure promotion back to the VNL next season.

The matches were played in excellent spirit, with players, officials, and supporters contributing to a successful event. Although Okakarara continues to face challenges regarding adequate sport infrastructure, the outstanding turnout from the local community highlighted the town's passion for volleyball and its continued support for the CNVA League.

With the season entering its decisive stages, the battle for the men's championship remains fiercely contested between Mighty Gunners VC, Nampol Otjozondjupa VC, and Grootfontein VC, promising an exciting finish to the 2026 CNVA League season.