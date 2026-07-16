Gambia: Forestry Director Slams Waste Dumping At Nyambai Forest

The Director of Forestry, Lt. Colonel Salifu Corr, has issued a scathing condemnation of reckless waste dumping at Nyambai Forest, warning that the practice poses a grave threat to both the environment and public health.

Speaking during a cleansing exercise at the park, Corr stressed the urgent need for a shift in attitudes towards waste management, insisting that protecting the forest requires not only government intervention but also a change in community behaviour.

He urged Forestry Department staff to remain vigilant and take decisive action against misconduct that undermines conservation efforts. Safeguarding Nyambai Forest, he said, is a collective responsibility that demands respect and preservation of the nation's natural resources.

The cleansing exercise, which brought together staff and community members, was both a practical step in restoring the forest and a symbolic reminder of the importance of environmental stewardship.

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