South Africa: The Meaning of Citizenship Remains the Ultimate Test of Who Belongs in a Country

Globalisation promised a world in which borders would matter less. Instead, it has reminded us why citizenship matters more.

For more than 2,000 years citizenship has represented society's answer to one of its oldest and most enduring questions: who belongs?

Perhaps the greatest modern misconception is that citizenship is principally about migration. Historically, it has mostly been about membership. Migration concerns movement across borders. Citizenship determines membership of the national community. Citizenship is ultimately society's way of deciding who holds a stake in its future. Unsurprisingly, every society has answered that question differently.

The history of citizenship is therefore not the history of a single legal identifier gradually replacing another. It is the history of societies continually searching for legal expressions of belonging, through participation, birth, descent and increasingly through integration.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

From the polis to the nation-state

For Aristotle, the citizen was one who took part in the deliberative and judicial administration of the polis. Citizenship was not passive residence, it was active membership of the political community, carrying responsibilities alongside rights. Modern democracies continue to distinguish citizenship from every other form of lawful presence because citizenship remains the principal gateway to political participation.

Rome did not abandon that idea but rather expanded it. The Constitutio Antoniniana, issued by Emperor Caracalla in AD 212, illustrates that citizenship had...