South Africa: Safety Vs Waste - The Case for Reforming SA's Food Dating System

South Africa's food dating system is fuelling unnecessary waste. Clearer labelling laws can protect consumer safety while getting food to those who need it.

With South Africa discarding a third of its food annually, rethinking "Best Before" labelling is critical. Far from a mere packaging detail, these dates represent a complex intersection of food science, public policy, and constitutional law. Managing them correctly can protect consumers while upholding the fundamental right to sufficient food.

Having spent my career at the intersection of science, law, and regulation, I often find myself returning to a question that deserves urgent public debate: Is South Africa's approach to food date labelling actually working as intended?

To be clear, this isn't an argument for compromising food safety -- that remains entirely non-negotiable. Instead, it is a challenge to our regulatory framework: can we protect consumers from unsafe food while stopping the needless disposal of food that is still perfectly fine to eat?

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A uniquely South African paradox

South Africa loses an estimated 10.3 million tonnes of food every year -- approximately one-third of all food produced nationally. At the same time, food insecurity remains one of our country's greatest social challenges. Recent national reporting indicates that 63.5% of South African households experience some degree of food insecurity, while millions of South Africans continue to experience hunger.

These...