South Africa: From Liberation Ally to Labour Pipeline - SA, Russia and the Politics of Silence

While at a state level Russia's relationship with countries in Africa continues with the old talking points of cooperation and the strengthening of Global South partnerships, an issue that remains on mute is that of Africans being recruited to fight in Ukraine.

When Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni attended Russia's International Security Forum in Moscow in May, official statements emphasised familiar themes: "multipolar cooperation", "African solutions to African problems", and strengthened Global South partnerships. The language reflected a broader diplomatic shift away from Western dominance and toward alternative alliances, yet absent from public readouts was any indication that a growing and sensitive issue was addressed: the recruitment of African nationals into Russia's war in Ukraine.

This absence raises important questions. Whether strategic or inadvertent, it highlights a widening gap between official narratives of partnership and emerging concerns about the experiences of African citizens within these relationships.

Evidence and emerging patterns

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In May 2026, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched StopRussianRecruiters.org, a platform documenting what it describes as recruitment networks linked to the Russian military. The platform compiles casualty data, testimonies and investigative material. As it is produced by a party to an ongoing conflict, its claims require scrutiny. However, some of its findings align with reporting across African and international media.

According to data published on the platform, at least 485 African nationals recruited into Russian forces have been confirmed dead, including 10 South Africans. Independent outlets, including...