Sudan: Joint Force Seizes Khazan Orshi in North Darfur Amid Escalating Military Competition

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The Joint Force of armed movements allied with the Sudanese Armed Forces has announced it has taken control of Khazan Orshi, an area within the Ambro Administrative Unit in North Darfur State. The announcement marks the latest in a series of territorial gains by the Joint Force, following its earlier recapture of Bir Saliba and Kulbus weeks prior.

These developments reflect intensifying military competition for control of areas across North and West Darfur, raising concern about a broader expansion of hostilities across the region.

A history of documented violations

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The renewed military activity has heightened fears of a return to fighting in areas of western Darfur that have already witnessed serious violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in recent years. These include large-scale killings of civilians, forced displacement, the destruction and burning of villages, and widespread looting of civilian property, much of which remains unaccounted for to this day.

DNHR Position

DNHR warns that any further military escalation in these areas could significantly worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis, given the fragile security conditions and the continued suffering of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons across Darfur. DNHR expresses grave concern over the risk of a recurrence of the violations documented during previous rounds of fighting in the region, including attacks against civilians, mass displacement, and obstruction of humanitarian assistance, all of which would further deepen civilian suffering and worsen the humanitarian situation across Darfur.

DNHR calls on all parties to the conflict to refrain from further military escalation, to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in areas under their control, and to allow unimpeded humanitarian access to populations affected by the fighting.

About DNHR

The Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) documents human rights violations in Darfur and across Sudan, and advocates for accountability and civilian protection through engagement with UN and African human rights mechanisms.