Uganda: WHO Warns DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Is Outpacing Response As Uganda Reaches Milestone

A tent used to isolate Ebola patients is disinfected in Bunia, DR Congo.

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has become the third largest on record and is spreading faster than any previous one during the first month of exposure, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday.

Addressing reporters in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the two month-old outbreak has continued to expand despite major efforts by the Government, WHO, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and other partners.

"So far, 2,273 cases have been reported, with 796 deaths," he said. "By comparison, the 2018-2019 Ebola outbreak in DRC took more than 10 months to reach 2,000 confirmed cases."

Transmission still accelerating

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Tedros said intense transmission in Ituri province in DRC's restive eastern region remains WHO's biggest concern.

More than 80 per cent of new infections are being detected outside known contact lists, indicating that transmission chains are continuing undetected, while about two-thirds of deaths occur in communities among people who never receive treatment in a health facility.

"Despite the progress we have made, the outbreak in DRC is continuing to outpace the response," he warned.

Active armed conflict is also hampering operations. Dr Tedros noted that an Ebola treatment centre in Bunia was attacked on Wednesday, further complicating efforts to reach affected communities.

'This disease can be survived'

Treatment capacity has grown to more than 800 beds, laboratory capacity has increased from one laboratory to 16, and contact follow-up rates have risen to almost 80 per cent. More than 21,000 community health workers are being trained, while safe and dignified burials have also improved.

The Director-General highlighted encouraging progress in research and therapeutics, but even without approved vaccines or treatments, 377 people have recovered from the disease.

"With early diagnosis and safe care, this disease can be survived and stopped," Tedros said.

Uganda milestone

In neighbouring Uganda, however, WHO reported encouraging progress.

The country's last confirmed Ebola patient was discharged from care on Thursday after testing negative for the virus twice, marking the start of the 42-day countdown before the outbreak can officially be declared over.

Uganda has reported 20 confirmed cases and two deaths since declaring its outbreak on 15 May. Fifteen infections were linked to importation from the DRC, while five resulted from local transmission.

WHO Representative Dr Kasonde Mwinga said the figures reflected the commitment of Uganda's health workers, communities and partners, but warned the country remains at risk.

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Funding gap threatens response

Tedros stressed that containing the outbreak will require stronger political backing as well as financial support.

WHO's joint continental preparedness and response plan with Africa CDC still faces a funding gap of more than $400 million.

"We urge donors to fill this gap and to help us control this outbreak as quickly as possible," he said.

"This is not charity. It's an investment in national security."

The UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, has also appealed for additional resources, warning this week that only 25 per cent of the funding required for its Ebola response is currently available.

During a visit to Ituri, UNICEF Regional Director Gilles Fagninou said the epidemic could still be contained if governments, communities and humanitarian partners acted more quickly and collectively.

"We know how to stop this epidemic," Mr. Fagninou said. "The challenge is not the lack of solutions, but the lack of funding to deploy them at the scale needed."