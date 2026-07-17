Tanzania: Who Insists Tanzanians to Uphold Peace Since Without It No Essential Healthcare Services Can Reach Communities in Need.

16 July 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dar es Salaam — WORLD Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Professor Mohamed Janabi, has warned that without peace and security, essential healthcare services, including medicines, vaccines and health workers, cannot effectively reach communities in need.

Speaking at the Fourth Benjamin William Mkapa Legacy Forum in Dar es Salaam, Prof Janabi said conflicts continue to undermine healthcare delivery in many parts of Africa, calling for stronger efforts to maintain peace and ensure safe humanitarian access.

He cited his recent experience in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where ongoing insecurity has disrupted health services and made it difficult for medical teams to reach affected populations.

Prof Janabi said investment in healthcare workers and strong disease surveillance systems is critical for Africa to improve its capacity to detect, prevent and respond to disease outbreaks before they develop into major health emergencies.

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He stressed that building resilient health systems requires not only medical infrastructure but also skilled human resources capable of responding to emerging health challenges.

The annual Benjamin William Mkapa Legacy Forum is held to honour and advance the vision of former President Benjamin William Mkapa through strengthening health systems across Africa.

The forum brought together government leaders, health experts, policymakers, researchers and young professionals to discuss ways of improving the health workforce through technology, innovation and youth participation.

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